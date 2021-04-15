NJ man, 68, admits posing as teen and had underage girl move in

UNION BEACH — Federal prosecutors say police found a 17-year-old girl living with a New Jersey man who had pretended to be a 17-year-old boy on Facebook to get sexually explicit photos of her.

Herman Christopher Jensen, 68, of Union Beach, used the profile name "Kevin Bennett" to receive increasingly explicit videos from the 17-year-old girl starting in January 2018, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

In August, after Jensen revealed his true age and identity, the girl continued to communicate with Jensen via the “Chris Jensen” Facebook account.

Jensen in a complaint said he picked the girl up from another state and brought her back to New Jersey in December 2018 to help her out with a family situation where she was subject to verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

He told police that her mother agreed to let her stay with him but they both denied a sexual relationship.

The girl was removed from Jensen's house later in December.

Jensen faces possible minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison with a fine of at least $250,000.

