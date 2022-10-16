NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash

ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township.

Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say Walton, riding a Kawasaki dirt bike, and a motorist in a Jeep Cherokee collided near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street.

Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center but was pronounced dead around 6:45 p.m. The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 34-year-old man from Aberdeen, stayed at the scene and did not require serious medical attention. There were no passengers involved in the crash.

Walton, known also in Aberdeen as EastWood, is remembered as a "dear friend" to many. He received an outpouring of support from friends on social media.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday at the site of the crash at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street. The colors for the balloon release are red and blue.

The crash remains under investigation.

