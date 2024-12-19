Do you know what I could use for Christmas, if anyone asks?

Money. It’s a one-size-fits-all and probably at the top of anyone’s Christmas list from New Jersey.

I could also use some good news. That’s a gift you don’t even have to gift wrap. Just tell me, things are getting more affordable here in my home state. Heck, lie to me!

Sadly, the only good news is that New Jersey didn’t land at number one on the list of most financially distressed states.

But we did find ourselves in the Top 10. Boo!

A study by AnnuityFreedom.net shows New Jersey in ninth place on a list where the higher you are, the worse off you are.

They accounted for financial obstacles residents face like outstanding student loan debt, skyrocketing mortgage payments, medical bills, credit card debt, etc...

What do the numbers show? New Jerseyan's average student loan debt is $37,201. Our average credit card debt is $6,543.

We increased bankruptcy filings by more than 18%. 42.33% of New Jerseyans report they feel very stressed from price increases.

Come on, I’m driving a car being held together by duct tape; I could use a break. But the only good news is we’re not higher than 9th in the Top 10.

Here are the Top 10 most financially distressed states

1. Maryland

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. California

5. Georgia

6. Delaware

7. Colorado

8. Hawaii

9. New Jersey

10. Texas

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

