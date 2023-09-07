🔵 NJ Lt. Gov. died suddenly in August

🔵 Gov. Murphy has selected a replacement, officials say

🔵 NJ Secretary of State would be following in steps of a personal mentor

New Jersey’s Secretary of State has been selected as the state’s third ever lieutenant governor, according to officials in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

As news broke of the pending appointment late Thursday — Tahesha Way would be announced on Friday as New Jersey's incoming second-in-command, just over a month after the sudden death of Sheila Oliver.

(Tahesha Way via X) NJ Lt. Governor (Tahesha Way via X) loading...

Way has been in Murphy’s administration since 2018 as Secretary of State.

The appointment does not require Senate approval and could be effective as soon as she is sworn in.

At the time of Oliver’s death on Aug. 1, Way mourned her as a mentor and friend.

ARCHIVE 2018: Tahesha Way being sworn-in as NJ Sec. of State (Tahesha Way via X) ARCHIVE 2018: Tahesha Way being sworn-in as NJ Sec. of State (Gov. Murphy via X) loading...

Before her role in state government, Way graduated from Brown University and the University of Virginia School of Law.

She is married to Charles Way, a former NFL athlete who played as fullback with the New York Giants from 1995-1999.

After 21 years as a player and then executive with the team and league, Charles Way now works in the private sector of finance as an equity fund manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign In New Jersey. these are the top campaign contributors (of at least $2,000) to donate to President Biden's re-election as of June 30, 2023. The list also includes contributions made to the Democratic National Committee, which is also spending on Biden's re-election. Donations to the DNC are labeled as such.

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.