NJ’s new Lt. Gov.: Tahesha Way to follow late mentor, Sheila Oliver
🔵 NJ Lt. Gov. died suddenly in August
🔵 Gov. Murphy has selected a replacement, officials say
🔵 NJ Secretary of State would be following in steps of a personal mentor
New Jersey’s Secretary of State has been selected as the state’s third ever lieutenant governor, according to officials in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
As news broke of the pending appointment late Thursday — Tahesha Way would be announced on Friday as New Jersey's incoming second-in-command, just over a month after the sudden death of Sheila Oliver.
Way has been in Murphy’s administration since 2018 as Secretary of State.
The appointment does not require Senate approval and could be effective as soon as she is sworn in.
At the time of Oliver’s death on Aug. 1, Way mourned her as a mentor and friend.
Before her role in state government, Way graduated from Brown University and the University of Virginia School of Law.
She is married to Charles Way, a former NFL athlete who played as fullback with the New York Giants from 1995-1999.
After 21 years as a player and then executive with the team and league, Charles Way now works in the private sector of finance as an equity fund manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.
