NJ legal cannabis sales pass $1B record for the year
🔰 NJ legal cannabis sales surpass $1B
🔰Single-day sales record $6M
🔰NJ dispensaries near 200 mark
TRENTON – A very green year for New Jersey’s legal cannabis market, as it marked more than $1 billion in combined sales in 2024.
That was a nearly 25% spike from the previous year’s total — of over $800.3 million — in sales for both medicinal and adult recreational cannabis, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission confirmed on Monday.
Sales officially hit the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, Dec. 21, boosted by the increasing number of licensed dispensaries now open — more than 190 statewide.
Recreational cannabis sales hit historical highs this year during “4/20” (April 20th) and “Green Wednesday” cannabis holidays.
The biggest and busiest single day of statewide sales was $6 million generated on Nov. 27— or Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.
RELATED: NJ trails most legal cannabis states when it comes to home grow
New Jersey's cannabis market has now generated more than $2 billion in total revenue since the start of adult-use cannabis sales in April 2022.
As of Dec. 20, new dispensaries had opened in Atlantic City, Buena, Eatontown, Elizabeth, Netcong, Princeton, Somerset and South Toms River.
“We are proud of the remarkable growth achieved in 2024, which highlights the growing trust consumers have in New Jersey’s regulated cannabis market and the economic opportunities it provides for businesses of all sizes and classes,” NJ-CRC Acting Executive Director Christopher Riggs said.
“This momentum sets a solid foundation for continued success in the years ahead,” he added.
