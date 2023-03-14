NJ leads nation for ratio of out-of-state moves, report finds

There were more moves out of New Jersey than into New Jersey in 2022, according to an analysis by HireAHelper.

In fact, their fifth annual U.S. migration report finds the Garden State recorded the largest ratio of out-of-state moves in the country last year.

Looking at the number of moves into the state and the number of moves out of the state, HireAHelper determined that New Jersey recorded a net "gain" of -41.2%.

Vermont saw a 138.7% gain (an actual gain, not a negative number) in 2022. Maine recorded a gain of 82.1%.

Joining New Jersey in the bottom 10 are California, Illinois, Minnesota, Connecticut, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Louisiana, and Indiana.

New Jersey is no stranger to this type of recognition. It regularly ranks poorly in companies' reports on interstate moves.

But these reports don't show the whole picture. HireAHelper's analysis examined about 107,000 moving jobs across the U.S. in 2022.

According to the 2020 Census, the Garden State's population grew by close to 6% from 2010.

Compared to 2021, 4% more people moved during 2022 in the U.S., according to HireAHelper.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

