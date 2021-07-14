NJ lawyers taking Gov. Murphy to task — and to court (Opinion)

It great to see regular people in New Jersey get a voice.

We all know the facts about masks on kids, and anyone else for that matter. They do nothing to stop viruses, they create an unhealthy situation with bacteria and they have been used as a political tool to shame people based on junk science.

The worst part is politicians like Phil Murphy have used our kids as a tool in his power grab with zero regard for their physical and mental health.

Two Jersey lawyers are stepping up to fight back.

One of them, Bruce Afran, joined me on the show Wednesday morning to explain the suit against the governor.

After that, Dr. Craig Wax called in to talk about the medical side of things.

Here's an excerpt from the News Advisory:

"FEDERAL LAWSUIT SEEKS TO BAR NJ GOVERNOR MURPHY AND SCHOOL DISTRICTS FROM REINSTATING MASK MANDATES FOR CHILDREN Education and Health Commissioners Also Named in Suit By Parents and Students Challenging State's Power To Force Mask Wearing and Other Measures On New Jersey Schoolchildren Suit Challenges Mask Mandates As Violations of Children's Speech And Privacy Rights Attorney Bruce Afran and the plaintiffs will host a Zoom press conference on Wednesday, July 14th, at 10am to discuss the complaint, including the assertion that the State’s school mask mandate and COVID segregation policies violate students’ federally protected rights to speech, privacy and association. The suit also seeks to bar mandatory Covid testing of schoolchildren without parental consent."

For more information, you can go to www.freenjkids.com or contact Kelly Ford at FreeNJKids@gmail.com. If you want to donate to their GoFundMe, you can do that at www.freenjkids.com/contribute.

Here's the flyer with more information on the situation as well.

Courtesy of Patty Hoch

If you want to watch the Zoom press conference today at 10 A.M., you can click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

