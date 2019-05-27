NJ lawmaker wants a license plate to honor horses, raise money

The official New Jersey state animal is the horse, so one Garden State lawmaker is moving ahead with a plan to create a new horse motor vehicle license plate.

Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-Passaic, said it’s important to note that New Jersey has one horse for ever 323 people in the state.

He said his legislation would create an official New Jersey horse license plate where “the proceeds would help support therapeutic riding for special needs [and] help with wounded warriors.”

Special license plates cost $50 for an application fee with a $10 annual renewal.

He said that money would help support therapeutic riding for people on the autistic spectrum, those with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, learning disabilities, trauma or brain injuries.

Therapeutic riding, or equine therapy, involves activities with horses to promote well-being in individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

“We’ve seen that utilizing the horse really helps to improve their motor coordination, their balance, their muscle tone and more importantly their self-esteem and self-confidence," he said.

He stressed the horse license plate offering would pay for itself.

“There’s no money coming from the state coffers. It’s derived from people’s passion to recognize the state animal, to embrace it and utilize it by putting a plate on their car.”

