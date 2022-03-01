NJ kids still have to mask-up on school busses

New Jersey school kids still have to mask up on busses, for now.

The Murphy administration clarified rules on Monday, saying the mask rules remain in place on busses until March 7. That is the same day Gov. Phil Murphy is lifting the mask mandate for students and staff inside school buildings.

There was some confusion after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new mask guidance last week.

The CDC said masking is no longer recommended "universal indoor mask wearing" in K-12 schools or on "busses or vans operated by public or private school systems."

Despite the CDC guidance, Murphy has refused to lift mask mandates before March 7.

A statement issued from the governor's office said school districts should continue to require masking on buses "until March 7, when the state's in-school mandate ends."

Many districts will set their formal mask policies this week, but the majority have signaled masking among students and staff will be voluntary.

Newark, Plainfield, South Orange, Paterson, Hillside and Camden schools have announced they will continue to require masks among students and staff beyond March 7.

Regardless of the clarification from Gov. Murphy's office, it is not clear how much enforcement there is of the mask mandate on busses.

A number of New Jersey 101.5 listeners have commented that mask wearing on busses is spotty, at best, and little effort has been made to force kids to mask up on the ride to and from school.

Some districts have already ended the mask policy on busses. The Holmdel and Mount Olive districts have informed parents masks are no longer required to board the school bus.

