NJ ‘Karen’ goes off on Seaside Heights pizzeria employees (Opinion)

There is a lot of anger in people these days and they seem to want to take it out on restaurant employees.

The most recent example is a woman in Seaside Heights freaking out over a 30-cent increase in the price of a slice of pizza. The employees, I’m sure, were just trying to get through the day.

The video was posted on TikTok (warning: contains profanity) and it shows the customer getting very upset, reportedly because the cost of a slice of pizza went from $5.67 to $6. The video starts with her demanding her money back, and she’s pretty rude about it.

She demands to speak to a manager and is not pleased when she is told that there isn’t one there. She then demands a phone number to call a manager, but the employees decline to give it to her, suggesting that she “Google” it.

It’s pretty funny when she demands to know how old the employee is and he tells her that he is 17 and then asks her how old she is. She tells him not to worry about it, and he points out that she is arguing with a kid.

The two employees shown in the video actually remain pretty calm in the face of an angry patron who’s making a scene, but maybe they’re used to dealing with rude jerks during the summer. Let’s assume she was an out of towner and not a New Jersey resident.

The video has gone viral, racking up over 2 million views making the anonymous complainer infamous.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.