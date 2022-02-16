NJ Joint Base housing torn down/Where are refugees?

Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan that had been housed in Burlington County have apparently been resettled, but it remains unclear where.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst posted on Facebook that the so-called "Liberty Village" was being dismantled.

That was the name given to the temporary unit constructed to house as many as 13,000 Afghans and prepare them for resettlement.

Refugees began arriving last August and were sent to a tent city erected on a former parade ground at Fort Dix.

The facility featured a variety of services that included medical care, a dining hall, athletic, recreational facilities and even a beauty parlor.

"We're continuing to help the Afghan guests transition into the United States," the Facebook post reads, "The memories and bonds created here will last a lifetime with the Afghan people as well as the service members involved."

Many of those arriving in New Jersey had supported the U.S. mission and forces in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.

Refugees were able request to be sent to places where they have close friends or relatives. The White House had been attempting to accelerate efforts to move them off military bases and into those areas.

The administration has been informing Governor's how many families they can expect to be receiving. Despite the thousands being housed in New Jersey, the Associated Press reported in September that only 535 families were expected to make the Garden State their permanent home.

Neither the Biden administration nor Gov. Murphy's office have provided an update.

