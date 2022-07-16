It’s been a couple of years since New Jersey’s own premiere musician Bobby Bandiera has played at the Count Basie or Vogel Theatre in Red Bank. The pandemic was responsible for a couple of his shows that were scheduled and eventually canceled.

Bandiera has a music resume that reads like a Who’s Who in rock n roll history. When Bruce Springsteen was looking for a new guitarist to join the E-Street Band, Bobby was in strong consideration but the job went to Nils Lofgren.

Bobby, who was with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, left when Jon Bon Jovi asked him to join Bon Jovi and he toured for a few years and was also the musical director for Jon’s Kings of Suburbia Band.

When Bruce wants a band to back him for a special occasion, he calls Bobby. When Bruce wanted to teach his son the guitar, he called Bobby. He’s worked with legends in the music business including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and other big names.

Bobby is a very good friend of mine and I respect his musical talent and his philanthropic nature of giving his time and talent to so many in need. He has raised millions for charity and has shunned the spotlight on receiving accolades for his generous spirit.

Bobby Bandiera at the Stone Pony (file photo) Bobby Bandiera at the Stone Pony (file photo) loading...

Friday, September 23, 2022, Bobby takes the stage with a highly talented band of musicians to pay tribute to Tom Petty with his Runnin’ Down a Dream concert at the Vogel Theatre in Red Bank, NJ.

Bobby has a tremendous knack for presenting a very accurate sound of the artist he is showcasing. It’s scary how great he sounds.

This is a great chance to see some outstanding talent but you better hurry because this show will probably sell out as most of his performances do. Check it out and enjoy. For tickets go to thebasie.org and click on events at Vogel.

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.