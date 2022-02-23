NJ hometown welcome for Navy SEAL candidate after mysterious ‘Hell Week’ death
MANALAPAN — Fallen Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen was welcomed home late Tuesday night with an impromptu flag-waving procession.
Video on the Remembering Kyle Mullen Facebook page showed a long line of police vehicles escorting the hearse carrying the body of Mullen, a 24-year-old sailor from Manalapan who died Feb. 4 after “Hell Week” training in San Diego.
He and another trainee experienced symptoms of an unknown illness. The Navy's investigation into his death is ongoing.
Mullen's body arrived at Newark Liberty International Aiport and was taken to Freeman Funeral Home. Among those waving flags in the dampness of the evening were Gov. Phil Murphy and Manalapan Mayor Susan Cohen.
"Over the past few days, we have been awestruck at the outpouring of love and support that we have received," his family wrote in his obituary. "Everywhere we turn is another friend or neighbor who has a story about how Kyle touched or inspired their lives."
Mullen was exactly where he wanted to be in life at the time of his death.
"He took on every challenge, and failure was not an option as he strived toward reaching his goal of passing Hell Week and receiving his brown shirt," his family wrote.
A memorial service in the future
Visitation for Mullen is scheduled for Thursday at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home on Route 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church on Gordon's Corner Road in Manalapan.
A larger memorial service will be held at a later date, according to his family.
Donations can be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation or the Kyle Mullen Memorial Fund at GiveButter.com. The fund is to help his family settle his affairs and with his funeral arrangements. Any excess funds will be put towards charities supported by Mullen, scholarships and any future nonprofit ventures that may be created in his name.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.