NJ high school teacher had child porn on laptop, cops say

A teacher at Columbia High School in Maplewood has been charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Michael A. Morrill, 55, was arrested after authorities said they found digital child porn files on a laptop at his Union Township home. Police began investigating after getting tips about his internet activity.

Union County investigators also seized two dozen electronic devices for further examination.

The astronomy and physics teacher has taught at the Essex County school for 25 years.

He was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about Morrill to contact them at 908-527-4500.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .