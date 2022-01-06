NJ high school senior, 17, mourned after deadly single-SUV crash

ALEXANDRIA — A Hunterdon County community is mourning a high school senior who was killed in a one-vehicle crash early on New Year's Day.

Liam Newman, 17, of Frenchtown, died on Saturday, according to State Police and a GoFundMe campaign that has been receiving donations for his surviving family.

State Police and local first responders responded Saturday around 5:30 a.m. to Hog Hollow Road and Route 513 in the township for a serious motor vehicle crash, according to the Quakertown Fire Co. on its Facebook page.

Newman was driving a Ford Explorer when it went off the road and hit a sign before rolling, State Police said. The SUV then hit a tree and a guardrail.

The crash remained under investigation as of Thursday.

The Delaware Valley Regional Education Association memorialized the teen online, as did the wrestling and lacrosse school teams on which he was a varsity player.

Visitation hours were planned for Thursday at a funeral home in Holland Township, where COVID protocols were in place, according to an online update, ahead of a private

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.