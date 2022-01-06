NJ high school senior, 17, mourned after deadly single-SUV crash
ALEXANDRIA — A Hunterdon County community is mourning a high school senior who was killed in a one-vehicle crash early on New Year's Day.
Liam Newman, 17, of Frenchtown, died on Saturday, according to State Police and a GoFundMe campaign that has been receiving donations for his surviving family.
State Police and local first responders responded Saturday around 5:30 a.m. to Hog Hollow Road and Route 513 in the township for a serious motor vehicle crash, according to the Quakertown Fire Co. on its Facebook page.
Newman was driving a Ford Explorer when it went off the road and hit a sign before rolling, State Police said. The SUV then hit a tree and a guardrail.
The crash remained under investigation as of Thursday.
The Delaware Valley Regional Education Association memorialized the teen online, as did the wrestling and lacrosse school teams on which he was a varsity player.
Visitation hours were planned for Thursday at a funeral home in Holland Township, where COVID protocols were in place, according to an online update, ahead of a private