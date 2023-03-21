Remember when Bruce Springsteen visited the White House and was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama?

A lot of people had a problem with it because many think of the medal as being bestowed to those who make a significant contribution to the security of our nation or to world peace. However, the true definition of who can be a recipient goes on to say "cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Cultural. Guess they got us there.

Obama Honors 21 Americans With Presidential Medal Of Freedom Getty Images loading...

Well if you didn't like Bruce having the medal then, you'll be no happier today.

On March 21 Springsteen is being honored again in the East Room of the White House as President Joe Biden awards a National Medal of Arts. National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., said:

The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their lifelong passionate commitment. We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Summer '17 Tour - Sydney Getty Images loading...

In an NEA press release the Jersey rocker is described as

One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American.

It's reported that Bruce will indeed be there in person, stopping in Washington, D.C. to receive his award from Biden even though he's in the middle of tour.

Other names that will be there also receiving a National Medal of Arts include Jose Feliciano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Gladys Knight and Vera Wang.

Now I'm wondering who's been to the White House more, Bruce Springsteen or Forrest Gump?

9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize The award is given to artists from any medium who carry on the legacy of its namesake by speaking “for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame