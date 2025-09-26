As we saw during the primary election on both sides of the aisle, President Trump is arguably the most important factor in this year's gubernatorial contest.

You'd think that the plans each candidate offers are to lower taxes, spending and debt, plans to fix our aging transportation and energy infrastructure, lowering the cost of living, ending the crush of high-density housing, and any number of other issues that impact everyday life.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Campaign trail sound bites replace real solutions

Unfortunately, politics has devolved into sound bites and gotcha moments, so don't hold your breath for real policy solutions.

That said, it's clear that President Trump has already had an enormous impact on the campaign during the primary. Now, outside of a couple of social media posts, he's at arm's length when it comes to joining the GOP candidate on the trail.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

Does the GOP nominee want Trump’s help in NJ?

The question is whether or not the Republican candidate even wants the president to join him in Jersey. He clearly used the president to win the nomination. But now he seems to be backing off.

The question is whether he wants President Trump to come to New Jersey, and the president has doubts on the outcome so he's the one staying out... OR, does the president want to help but the GOP candidate is scared of the upside-down poll numbers, so he's pushing him away...

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray AP Photo/Noah K. Murray loading...

Silent on issues once tied to Trump agenda

It's a valid question as the GOP candidate has been silent on the big issues of the pharma connection to autism, the push for safer, cleaner foods and other issues pushed by the Trump Administration.

In 2021, the GOP candidate refused President Trump's help, saying he'll win his own elections.

So, let's ask YOU the question. Please answer this simple poll so we can get a read on what New Jersey thinks will happen.

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈