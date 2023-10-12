🔴 Aurora Villacorta stabbed the girl "multiple times"

🔴 The girl will likely survive the attack

🔴 Violent crime plagues Paterson this month

PATERSON — A woman was charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed her granddaughter on Wednesday afternoon.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Aurora Villacorta, 51, stabbed the 5-year-old multiple times at a home on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue around 4 p.m.

Valdes did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing.

Villacorta was also charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Why did Paterson grandmother stab child?

Paterson police told RLS Metro Breaking News that she "heard voices in her head" before stabbing her granddaughter.

The child was in stable condition Thursday morning and is likely to survive, Mayor Andre Sayegh told NJ.com.

Violent October in Paterson

It's the latest violent crime in Paterson one of which spilled into a community forum with Sayegh on Tuesday. There have been three fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run so far in October.

The father of shooting victim Mary Taylor took over a community forum hosted by Sayegh about a new city recreation center, according to the Paterson Press.

Protesters handed out signs to the 80 people at the forum as Michael Taylor spoke to the mayor and lashed out about regulations prohibiting police chases.

Sayegh said Michael is a grieving father and they were scheduled to meet privately Wednesday.

