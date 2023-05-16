🔴 Female trooper said Tammy Murphy would not allow her to pump milk in the family's carriage house

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy defended his wife over allegations in a lawsuit that said she would not allow a State Police trooper on her protection detail to pump breast milk in a carriage house.

When asked about it during News 12’s “Ask Governor Murphy” program on Monday, the governor said he could not comment specifically on pending litigation. However, Murphy said that anyone who knows his wife and what she believes in would find the allegation “outrageous” and “completely untrue.”

"I know exactly where she stands, what she believes in. I don't where we would be right now particularly on infant and maternal health matters in the state of New Jersey without her leadership," Murphy said. "New Jersey is doing stuff that no other state in America is doing."

The allegation is part of a lawsuit filed by four troopers against the State Police claiming that they were discriminated against because of their gender.

Trooper Claire Krauchuk said that when her superior asked the First Lady if she could pump in a carriage house on the Murphy's property she said it was not encouraged because of optics for guests who may be on the premises, according to the lawsuit.

"Any characterization that the First Lady would not be completely supportive and accommodating of breastfeeding, pumping, or any needs of a new mother in the workplace is outrageous and categorically false," Tammy Murphy's spokeswoman Tyler Jones said in an email.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris, who sits on the Women and Children’s Committee, is calling for an investigation into what happened.

Murphy also said during the segment that the newly remodeled Statehouse does not have a lactation room.

"That's going to change ASAP," Murphy said.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

