NJ GOP congressman on Trump’s hit list

Donald Trump is targeting conservative New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith and asking for someone to challenge Smith in the next election, presumably with Trump support.

Smith was on a Trump hit list that listed several Republican house members, most of whom voted for President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Calling Smith and others "RINOs, sellouts and known losers," a statement from the former president asked if there was any interest from "good SMART America First Republican Patriots" to challenge the congressmen on his list.

Smith is one of only two GOP congressmen from New Jersey. The other is Jeff Van Drew, who escaped Trump's wrath. Van Drew also voted for the Biden infrastructure bill, but famously switched parties two years ago and was hosted by Trump at the White House. Van Drew also recently endorsed Trump for another White House run.

The attacks on fellow Republicans is just the kind of behavior that continues to hurt the GOP nationally, says former Gov. Chris Christie.

In his new book, "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden," Christie says Trump will remain a divisive force unless he can let go of his grudges.

The New York Times reviewed an advance copy of the book. In it, the Times reports, when Christie was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting COVID, he spoke with Trump. He says Trump's only concern was that Christie was going to say publicly he got infected by Trump.

