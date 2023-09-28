NJ GOP candidate charged with strangling domestic violence victim

🔴 A local candidate in Monmouth County has been arrested

🔴 The aspiring councilman was charged with aggravated assault

🔴 His former running mates are now endorsing an independent candidate instead

MATAWAN — Republicans in this borough are disavowing a candidate running for a local council seat after he was arrested over the weekend.

Joseph Saggese, 61, of Matawan was running as a Republican for one of two open at-large council seats in this November's elections.

Four of the six council members along with the historic borough's mayor are Democrats. The historic town in Monmouth County is home to around 9,600 people, according to census data.

Sitting Republican Councilman Charlie Ross is running for mayor against incumbent Joseph Altomonte. Fellow Republican Anissa Esposito is vying for the other open council seat. She had been running alongside Saggase.

But Saggese was arrested in the borough on Sunday. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault for strangulation in a domestic violence incident and simple assault, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey said.

Saggese was held overnight and then released, the Matawan-Aberdeen Patch reported.

Ross and Esposito issued a statement disavowing Saggese on Sunday.

"We have been made aware of allegations against council candidate, Joseph Saggese. While these are only allegations, and everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the nature of these allegations makes it impossible for us to continue our campaign with Mr. Saggese. We will continue to work to provide Matawan a New Vision," they said.

Will charged Matawan candidate be on the ballot?

While his former running mates have disavowed Saggese, his name may still be on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Nov. 7.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Office said that Saggese's name has not been removed, reported the Asbury Park Press.

That's because his name can't be removed at this point, Esposito said to New Jersey 101.5.

"We are now encouraging voters to vote straight column 2 down Ross & Esposito and cross over to also vote for Independent candidate Stephanie Buckel for that open spot since Mr. Saggese can't be removed from the ballot. We continue to ask for privacy for his family," Esposito said.

