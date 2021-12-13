NJ going after legal gun owners again (Opinion)

We told you about a hearing in the New Jersey Legislature last week about more gun control. This week they are at it again and they have added four additional bills to the docket.

Their main push is for "safe gun storage," which targets what you do with your firearms IN YOUR OWN HOME. The way the bill is written you would be dead or your family completely vulnerable by the time it would take to access your gun IN YOUR OWN HOME

New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun laws in the county and they really only affect legal gun owners.

Criminals' intent on doing bad things with weapons don't follow any of the rules. The whole point of these stupid laws is allegedly to curtail gun violence but they only serve to make average citizens less safe, especially women and more vulnerable populations.

Whether it's for posturing or the legislators pushing these bills are that delusional to think they do anything other than steal our rights and make us all more vulnerable, it's frightening and has to be stopped.

Contact your legislator today if you care about the right to protect yourself in an ever increasingly dangerous world.

Most of the rest of the country is laughing at us for the cavalier way we have abandoned our right to self-defense. We should not let them go any further and destroy what little we have left of our Constitutional right to self-defense.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

