More gun control might be coming to NJ (Opinion)

Today at the Statehouse, the legislature is going over another bill that would severely restrict your rights to protect yourself. Senate Bill 3757 being heard today at 1:00 p.m. will do nothing to keep society safer, but only make innocent legal gun owners more vulnerable to criminals who don't care about the law.

Read what's proposed in this bill and you'll see how ridiculous and pointless this measure is.

It's nothing more than virtue signaling and grandstanding by people who don't have to live by the same laws we do. With crime so out of control and police being marginalized, it is more important than ever that we be allowed to protect ourselves. All the measures the state has taken in the past few years have NO effect on criminals. They only affect law-abiding taxpayers who follow the rules.

Gov. Phil Murphy at bill-signing event for package of gun bills. (Office of the Attorney General /Tim Larsen)

This state has already severely limited our capacity to do so by our heinous restrictive gun laws. Now they’re seeking to do even more by restricting how you store your guns in your own home. This is ridiculous.

It's understandable that most people in New Jersey are afraid of guns. This is not a "gun culture" state. But we must protect our Second Amendment rights and must be able to protect ourselves and our family.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gun permits requests have gone through the roof in the past year and a half since the pandemic and the riots of 2020. Now more than ever it is important that we be able to protect ourselves and stop the tyrannical legislators in Trenton from protecting ourselves and our 2nd Amendment Constitutional rights.

Crime is on the rise, but this may be the biggest crime of all and seemingly no one is paying attention.

Contact your legislator today and make your voice heard. Even if you do not own guns or like them, it's important to speak up before it's too late.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

