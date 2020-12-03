NJ gas prices on the rise but still much cheaper than 2019

While gas prices in New Jersey are higher than they were a week ago, AAA MidAtlantic data shows they're still way lower than they were at this time last year.

AAA MidAtlantic spokeswoman, Tracy Noble said the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State is $2.28, up five cents from a week ago, but 30 cents cheaper than in 2019.

Burlington County has the cheapest gas right now at $2.26 a gallon, two cents cheaper than the state average. Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland Counties is at $2.28 a gallon. Ocean is coming in at $2.36 a gallon; Monmouth $2.31; Middlesex $2.30; Mercer $2.35; Somerset $2.38; Warren $2.33.

The good news is that New Jersey's gas prices are cheaper than its surrounding states. Pennsylvania's gas prices are sitting at $2.54 a gallon. Delaware is at $2.36 a gallon and New York is usually much higher, said Noble.

New Jersey gas prices are 12 cents higher than the national average but Noble said according to analysts, this increase is most likely a blip on the radar screen. Anytime there is a holiday, like Thanksgiving and anticipated travel, gas prices tend to increase. Even though this year was different than the norm, there was still holiday travel, contributing to the temporary increase in prices.

The fuel market is also volatile. The cold days are here so that means crude oil prices could be increasing slightly. There's also increased demand for fuel oil.

Noble sees gas prices leveling off for the next two weeks and there may be a slight increase in prices as we approach the year-end holidays.

