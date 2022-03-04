We live in a weird state. Only in New Jersey would it be perfectly acceptable to have six different towns all named Washington and five different towns named Franklin. Here, we have to pay money to set foot on the beach. Speaking of, here a picture of a governor in a beach chair can go viral faster than a picture of Bernie Sanders in mittens.

And in New Jersey it’s a violation of law to pump your own gasoline.

Maybe it will always be this way. Or maybe the bill introduced in the New Jersey Assembly on Monday that offers the choice of full-serve or self-serve will get passed and we will have a little fairness on this issue.

But either way, for those of you who embrace full-serve there is something you should know. It’s something many gas attendants do that could be costing you big time.

The top off.

Gas attendants don’t like to make change. They like round numbers. For example, if the pump shuts off at $31.57 many gas attendants will then manually squeeze out enough to bring it up to $32.00. We’ve all seen this happen but maybe not everyone knows it’s very bad for your car.

This can lead to expensive repairs costing hundreds of dollars. It can also affect the performance of your car. I came across this video on YouTube of a guy explaining why.

So there you have it. Cars are not meant to be topped off. It can damage your evaporative system.

I have even told gas attendants to please not top off my tank and some have done it anyway. They may not even know themselves of the damage this can cause. But do you think if you end up with a $700 repair bill that the gas station is going to cover it? Not a chance.

Now time will tell if we end up with self-serve where you could control this sort of thing on your own. I’m not trying to convince you in this article one way or the other. I just want you to know if you’re getting full-serve in New Jersey watch out for this and tell the gas attendant to stop if you see them topping off your tank.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

