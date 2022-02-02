NJ garbage collector assaults man who refused to give him a free beer

They say that no good deed goes unpunished, and a man working as a delivery driver for a restaurant found that out.

According to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey State Superior Court, the restaurant worker who tried to be nice got assaulted for his trouble.

The lawsuit claims that Gehu Ramirez-Gonzalez offered some water to a garbage collector from Roselle Inc. The man refused the water, saying that he wanted a beer.

According to the lawsuit, the garbage man is identified as David Manradge; the suit says Mandradge then went into the Paterson restaurant looking for a beer. When he was refused, he came back out and assaulted Ramirez-Gonzalez.

The lawyer for Ramirez-Gonzalez, Gregory Tierney, told NorthJersey.com that his client needed to go to a hospital emergency room for his injuries and later needed surgery.

The lawsuit contends that the city of Paterson failed to properly run background checks for the employees of the company who got the city’s garbage contract, saying that if they had, they would have discovered that the collector in question, had a criminal history.

The incident took place in May of 2021 at a restaurant in Paterson.

