FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old township man has been sentenced to a total of eight years in prison, after being convicted of owning and sharing child sexual abuse materials, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed.

James Simmons was found guilty by a jury in July after a failed defense in which he testified that more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse in his possession had belonged to his late son.

His son had died before the 2017 sweep that netted the arrest of the retired computer scientist and 13 others for similar disturbing material.

On Friday, Simmons was sentenced in Monmouth County Superior Court to eight years on a second-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child, distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

He received four years on a third-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sexual abuse materials charge — but the terms would be served at the same time.

Simmons was also required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and was subject to parole supervision for life.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

