NJ Fish & Wildlife cops confiscate 64,000 bad clams

ALLENTOWN — Fish & Game conservation police stopped 64,000 tainted clams from potentially being sold or served to the public thanks to a tip from a passer-by.

Four people were spotted collecting corbicula claims out of Doctors Creek in Allentown, a creek that has been condemned because it runs near a sewage treatment plant, according to the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife.

Corbicula clams, also known as Asian or golden clams, are an invasive species whose reproduction can clog intake pipes and local ecosystems, according the the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The officers took the people and the clams into custody. Fish & Wildlife did not disclose their identities.

Fish & Wildlife on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Anyone who sees someone collecting freshwater clams or mussels is asked by Fish & Wildlife to contact them at 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6377).

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

