NJ drivers can get E-ZPass toll receipts via app, under new law
E-ZPass customers around the state now can get confirmation every time their account is charged for a toll, under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority will now be required to provide electronic push notifications within 24-hours of a toll charge for those who download the New Jersey E-ZPass mobile application.
Previously, drivers had to wait until their monthly statement to review and potentially dispute any toll charges made to their accounts.
The app notifications will cover toll plazas on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway — any operated by NJTA or SJTA — plus toll plazas operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.
“Much like push notifications for other day-to-day transactions that we all receive, this legislation will promote financial transparency and keep New Jerseyans informed of their commuting costs,” Murphy said in a statement.
“It is a reasonable expectation that when a consumer is charged with something, they immediately receive a receipt,” Assemblyman Roy Freiman said in the same written release.
Freiman was among primary sponsors of the legislation, along with Assembly members Daniel Benson and Britnee Timberlake and Senators Linda Greenstein and Nellie Pou.