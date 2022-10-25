NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway.

During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.

“The project will reconstruct or resurface 9 miles of the highway, and mill and pave the ramps at Route 70, Route 73 interchange to ensure a smooth and safe driving surface,” he said.

Keep things moving

He noted to help traffic flow better “we’re also replacing and upgrading traffic signals at 28 intersections with some of the latest technology that is currently available.”

The project also calls for two existing digital message signs to be replaced and two more to be added for increased travel and safety information to be given to drivers.

“NJ DOT is also making pedestrian safety improvements by replacing deteriorated sidewalks, and adding new sidewalks along the corridor,” said Oza.

“We’re also upgrading the cross-walks and the curb ramps to ensure that they’re compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.”

He explained the project, which will be completed in 2027, is being carried out in multiple stages.

Addressing climate change

“We’re also in the process of replacing corrugated metal pipes with larger, reinforced concrete pipes that will help improve the drainage,” he said.

He pointed out the project also calls for additional inlets and stormwater management basins to be constructed.

“All of this work is part of our efforts to build resiliency into our projects to ensure that we can handle the increasingly severe storms and heavy rainfalls that are becoming more common because of climate change.”

As the project progresses 14,500 feet of New Jersey American Water water main piping will be replaced along with about 18,000 feet of PSE & G gas main piping.

He pointed out “the investment we’re making in New Jersey’s infrastructure will help improve travel times, relieve congestion and increase safety on this key roadway.”

Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, D-Camden, said “as our South Jersey community continues to grow, ensuring our road infrastructure, sidewalks, and traffic signals keep pace with safety and accessibility standards remains a top priority.”

Assemblyman Bill Spearman, D-Gloucester, said “residents and visitors will be able to feel safer when they drive, bike or walk along this major highway, thanks to these vital improvements. Making this immense investment into South Jersey’s infrastructure will serve the Camden County community for years to come.”

