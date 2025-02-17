NJ detective and father of 2 dies after tragic fall

👮‍♂️ Husband, father dead at 44 years old

A detective sergeant with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is being remembered as a role model for public service.

Eric Wilson died on Friday, according to his obituary. The 44-year-old Philadelphia native died four days after a serious fall.

Wilson was a great detective "but an even greater human being," Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said to NJ.com.

"A devoted father, loving husband, and dedicated public servant, he served the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office with honor and integrity. His wisdom and kindness touched so many lives. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten," Reynolds said.

Eric Wise with his family (GoFundMe)

Before he worked at the prosecutor's office, Wise worked for the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said Wise "exemplified the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood."

A GoFundMe for Wise's family said he was totally devoted to his wife and two daughters.

"His commitment to his family, his work, and his community is evident in the countless lives he has touched through his compassion and dedication," the fundraiser said.

The GoFundMe page said Wise had suffered a fall on Monday, Feb. 10. The circumstances of the fall remain unclear.

As of Monday, Feb. 17, the fundraiser had collected over $77,000.

Wise graduated from Stockton University in 2004 with a degree in criminal justice. His obituary said he enjoyed rooting for Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles.

