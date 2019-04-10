NJ dentist vows to rebuild destroyed Easter Playboy ‘bunny’ display

CLIFTON — A dentist whose "sexy" Easter Bunny display was torn down by an unhappy woman, as a TV crew watched, will put the display back up.

Dr. Wayne Gangi told NorthJersey.com he thinks the woman who destroyed it did it for attention, as she curtsied at the end. He said he will seek a restraining order against the woman, who identified herself as Desire Mozek, and who lives across the street from Gangi.

Gangi estimated the display of five mannequins dressed in lingerie as being valued between $500 and $1,000. Gangi told the newspaper it was to honor Hugh Hefner, who would have turned 93 on Tuesday.

Mozek walked by the display with her dog as Gangi was being interviewed by PIX 11 and commented she would like to take it down. She returned with a pair of scissors and hacked away at the display.

A man who answered the door at her home, Thomas Mozek, told NorthJersey.com they are not married and he warned her not to destroy the display.

Clifton police have not yet returned messages seeking comment about the display.

