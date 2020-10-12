NJ Democrats trust vote-by-mail way more than GOP, poll says

More than 40% of likely voters in New Jersey are skeptical about the security of casting their vote by mail, but about half say they'll go that route for the 2020 presidential election.

In a Fairleigh Dickinson Poll of 846 New Jersey adults, those intending to re-elect Donald Trump were much more likely to say they will vote in person on Nov. 3. Fifty-three percent of Trump supporters said they're going to their polling place on Election Day, compared to 35% of those intending to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Altogether, 49% of likely voters said they will drop their ballot in the mail.

The party divide continues within the topic of election security. Three-quarters of Republicans polled said they believe mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud. Virtually the same percentage of Democrats believe the opposite and trust the security of ballots cast by mail. Overall, 42% of likely voters are skeptical.

"Raising doubts about the legitimacy of voting by mail has been a Trump and Republican talking point for months," said Krista Jenkins, FDU poll director. "The only ones who appear to be listening are Republican voters, however, as even independents are more apt to trust than distrust the votes cast by mail."

Over the summer, Gov. Phil Murphy said the November election will work primarily by mail, mainly due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding crowds at polling places. All registered voters in New Jersey are to receive a ballot in the mail, but there will be at least one polling place available for in-person voting in every New Jersey municipality on Election Day.

By a two-to-one margin, monumental marijuana reform is expected to pass this November on the ballot, according to FDU poll findings.

Sixty-one percent of likely voters intend to or already have voted "yes" to the ballot question that would allow the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in New Jersey. Twenty-nine percent will vote or have voted "no."

Marijuana legalization received the most support in the poll from Democrats (71%), men (66%), and 18-to-34-year-olds (77%).

"Public opinion on this issue has evolved considerably," Jenkins said. "The legislative maneuver to give voters the say looks like it will wind up with a decisive pro-pot outcome."

When asked about recreational pot legalization in 2018, 42% of New Jersey voters were supportive of a move like what's being proposed today.

The FDU poll also found New Jersey is sticking with its "solidly blue hue" when it comes to who gets the vote for President of the United States. Among likely voters, the divide is 15 points in favor of Biden (53% to 38%). It's a similar spread among registered voters.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5: