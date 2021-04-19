FDU poll: NJ parents relying largely on relatives for child care during COVID-19

Getty Images

New Jersey parents of very young children are relying heavily on family for child care, rather than preschool or daycare centers, as concerns surrounding COVID-19 persist.

In a statewide Fairleigh Dickinson Poll of close to 800 adults with kids aged 3 and under, 70% indicated their kid is in some form of child care. A plurality of that group (45%) indicated the care is being provided by relatives. Another 10% said a non-relative is providing care, and 30% said they have their child in school or a daycare environment.

Grandparents were cited as the biggest source of in-family help. Forty-two percent of folks relying on help from relatives said the relative is receiving payment for their services.

According to the poll, single-parent households are more likely than dual-parent households to look to relatives for child care.

"Absolutely it appears that people are keeping their child out of child care because of the pandemic," said Rich Higginson, FDU Poll's director of consumer research.

Among adults who are currently deciding against putting their child in anyone else's hands, 39% indicated they are concerned about COVID-19 exposure. More than 20% of parents cited cost as an influencing factor.

"Fear of COVID" was the primary reason (53%) cited among parents who had a kid in child care pre-pandemic and feel it's presently more difficult to find "quality child care" within their budget.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, FDU poll
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top