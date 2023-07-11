NJ couple stole thousands from youth league to go to Disney World, officials say

⚽ Board members reported discrepancies in the Old Bridge Soccer League's bank account

⚽ A six-month investigation led to the league's former president and field director

OLD BRIDGE — A couple who served as president and field director of a youth soccer league were charged with stealing over $91,000 from the league.

After other members of the league's board reported a discrepancy in Old Bridge Soccer League's bank accounts Old Bridge police began an investigation that ended with the arrests of Kathleen Murawski and Joseph Murawski, who now live in Manalapan.

Police said the couple made unauthorized withdrawls from the league’s accounts and used the money on a trip to Disney World, an “extravagant party” for their child, Amazon purchase and utility payments.

They both were charged with theft of movable property over $75,000, conspiracy to commit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Police did not disclose the time period when the thefts took place.

The couple is being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center.

The league on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the arrests.

