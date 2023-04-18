NJ couple, Nigerian national charged in $4.5M romance scam

Federal authorities say a husband and wife formerly of Burlington County and a Nigerian national were indicted for their roles in an online romance fraud and other internet frauds, resulting in the loss of $4.5 million to over 100 victims.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger's office says the following people were indicted on April 6 on various charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, transacting in criminal proceeds, and tax evasion:

34-year-old Martins Inalegwu of Philadelphia

26-year-old Steincy Mathieu of Brooklyn, NY

Moses Chukwuebuka Alexander of Nigeria

A fourth person, Oluwaseyi Fatolu, of Springfield, was indicted with conducting an unlawful money-transmitting business.

Fatolu was arraigned on April 12 in Camden federal court. Inalegwu and Mathieu are scheduled to be arraigned next week. Alexander remains at large.

According to court documents,

Between April 2016 and May 2020, Inalegwu, Mathieu, Alexander and their conspirators, several of whom reside in Nigeria, allegedly participated in an online romance scheme, defrauding more than 100 victims throughout the country.

The conspirators made initial contact with victims through online dating and social media websites, then corresponded with victims via email and phone, pretended to strike up a romantic relationship with victims, wooed them with words of love, and then requested the victims send money to them, or their associates, for fictitious emergency needs.

Inalegwu, Mathieu and their conspirators engaged in apartment rental scams wherein they advertised the rental of a property, not owned or controlled by them, for the purpose of collecting money from the victims in the form of application fees and security deposits. After Inalegwu, Mathieu and conspirators collected the money, the victims never heard from them again.

Victims wired money to bank accounts held by Inalegwu and Mathieu in the United States, and also mailed checks directly to Inalegwu and Mathieu. Some victims transferred money to the conspirators via money transfer services, such as Western Union or MoneyGram, and others wired money to bank accounts held by conspirators overseas.

Federal officials have identified more than 100 victims who sent a total of $4.5 million directly to Inalegwu and Mathieu, who allegedly spent the money on personal expenses, withdrew money in cash, transferred money to other bank accounts they personally controlled, and transferred money to bank accounts held by Alexander and other conspirators in Nigeria and Turkey.

🔴 The counts of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering are each punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

🔴 The count of transacting in criminal proceeds is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

🔴 The counts of tax evasion are each punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

🔴 The count of unlicensed money transmitting is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.