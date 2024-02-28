NJ county launches system to streamline help for struggling residents
A first-of-its-kind support system is up and running for Monmouth County residents seeking services related to mental health, addiction, housing, and other needs.
The county held an event on Wednesday to launch the Monmouth ACTS Navigation System, which features a "warm line" that individuals can dial to receive a direct connection to services, instead of just receiving a list of phone numbers for agencies that may or may not be able to help.
At 732-683-8959, residents can connect live with a trained social worker. If the caller is in crisis, the social worker can personally connect the individual with the appropriate agency(s) on the spot through a three-way call.
"We are certain that at least the first step in the process has been undertaken," said Peter Boynton, chair of the Monmouth ACTS Advisory Council.
If the person is not in crisis, the social worker will use a state-of-the-art referral system that puts the caller on an agency's radar, and those agencies that get a referral have 48 business hours to contact the resident.
"Our system allows us to track that referral, so that we're able to determine whether or not anyone has followed up," Boynton said.
As another step to ensure that residents' needs aren't overlooked, an electronic survey will be sent to residents to track their experiences.
The navigation system runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
