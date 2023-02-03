New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers

💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens

Do you have a teenager in your house who is trying to slim down or add muscle?

New Jersey could soon ban the sale of diet pills and other types of non-prescription dietary supplements to anyone under the age of 18.

According to state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, supplements are like the Wild West because they are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Nobody knows what's in 'em

"These supplements frankly, we don’t know what’s in them and they could be harmful for kids, not just body image issues, but also for their physical well-being," Singleton said.

He said the measure would not only cover dietary supplements and pills but also formulations that promise to get you huge muscles.

He said there’s no control mechanism in place at all.

"They could be laced with so many different types of things, whether we’re talking about dangerous chemicals, low-grade steroids ... we just don’t know."

He also said this kind of ban would be easy enough to enforce.

"If individuals are coming up to the counter with these diet pills and muscle-building supplements, we’re asking our folks to take some responsibility at the counter and say show us your ID."

Singleton said some of the products in question have tremendous amounts of caffeine added, which is unhealthy for anyone, but especially young people.

Violators of the measure could face fines of up to $750.

The legislation stipulates teens could still purchase protein powders, drinks and foods, unless the item contains ingredients that alone would constitute a dietary supplement for muscle building.

The bill would not apply to over-the-counter dietary supplements prescribed by a licensed healthcare professional

The measure has been approved by the Senate Health Committee and could be voted on by the full Senate in the coming weeks.

