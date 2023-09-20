Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2023

It’s time, New Jersey — corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts and pumpkins have officially rolled in offering plenty of fall fun around the Garden State.

Through Halloween, those attractions and much more are welcoming customers — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.

For any spot below — check ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting.

It’s also good to bring cash —some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

(Von Thun's Washington Township, Warren) Corn maze 2023 (Von Thun's Washington Township, Warren) loading...

VonThun Farms (Middlesex and Warren Counties)

South Brunswick (519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction)

Call ahead: 732-329-8656

Washington (438 Route 57 West, Washington)

Call ahead: 732-986-6816

The Von Thun family has two scenic farms in Middlesex and Warren counties.

The 2023 maze theme is a tribute to country music icon, Reba McEntire. Mazes are open on weekends in September and daily in October.

Corn maze 2023 Von Thun's Farm in South Brunswick (Von Thun's Farm in South Brunswick) loading...

At the South Brunswick location, moonlight maze & campfires will be Oct. 20-21 and 27-28 (Friday & Saturday). Take a nighttime hayride, tackle the corn maze with flashlights in the dark, and hang by a campfire roasting s’mores.

Corn maze is included with all general admission tickets which also include hayrides, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch and more than 20 games and attractions.

Tickets can be purchased online to save guests time as they arrive at the farm.

General Admission starts at $18.99 for fall weekends, including corn maze, unlimited hayrides to the pumpkin patch, over 20 activities & attractions, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch.

Fall Festival weekends (Oct.7-8, 14-15, & 21-22) start at $3 more a person.

"Kids are free ’till they’re 3.”

Johnson's Corner Farm Medford Corn maze (Johnson's Corner Farm , Medford) loading...

133 Church Road, Medford

Call ahead: 609-654-8643

Fall Harvest runs daily from Sept. 9 to Oct. 31 (and Columbus Day), with wagon rides to fields and orchards running 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Harvest Festivals every weekend through October with: Rides to pick pumpkins, gourds & apples, corn maze, sunflower picking, live music, festival food tent, gem mining and duck races, discovery barnyard and animal farm.

Discovery Barnyard and Animal Farm are available 7 days a week, Corn Maze open weekends (Saturday & Sunday).

Children under 12 months are free.

Wagon ride online reserved $6 per person weekday, $8 per person weekend

Walk-up non-reserved (if available) $7 per person weekday, $10 per person weekend

Happy Day Farm, Manalapan Corn Maze 2023 Happy Day Farm, Manalapan loading...

97 Daum Road, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-977-3607

Hi Barbie! Happy Day has themed its corn maze this year to pay tribute to “dolls,” hot on the heels of a certain blockbuster hit movie for an iconic toy.

The pumpkin house and pumpkin silo photo ops are also as vibrant as ever, with lots of pink power.

Fall 2023 at Happy Day Farm, Manalapan (Happy Day Farm) Fall 2023 at Happy Day Farm, Manalapan (Happy Day Farm) loading...

The 2023 Fall Harvest season runs through October, with advance ticket purchase required to enter on weekends.

Just over $25 a person for those 2 years and up, online. Kids under 2 are free.

​Saturdays & Sundays (Plus Fridays in October) - more than 30 games, attractions and photo ops included with admission fee. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m. sharp.

Open rain or shine, Happy Day Farm only closes in “extreme weather.”

Alstede Farms 2023 corn maze (Alstede Farms, Chester) loading...

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

The 2023 corn maze has a Jersey Fresh-vibe to it — as of late September, the sunflower trail was still in season, as well.

There are also farm animals and a cider mill at the farm, and separate Harvest Moon Hayrides.



Pre-purchase timed-admission tickets online for pick-your-own containers, of a range of sizes, for produce or apples — that includes the produce itself, plus access to mazes and hayride attractions.

Weekend admission starts at $24.99, for visitors two and older.

(Stony Hill Farms) 2023 corn maze (Stony Hill Farms) loading...

15 North Road, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-2908

This year’s 10-acre corn maze theme is “Buy Fresh, Buy Local!”

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. Tickets can be purchased online.

Weekend hayrides, plus seasonal flowers, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and other attractions.

Entry fees per person range from $9.99 (plus tax) for Pick-Your-Own, to $18.99 (plus tax) to add the corn mazes and trike racing, to $24.99 (plus tax) to add some U-pick produce.

Ages 2 and younger are free. Save $3 by purchasing ahead, online.

Etsch Farms 2023 corn maze life of bees (Etsch Farms ) loading...

556 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township

Call ahead: 732-794-6785

Open on Saturday and Sundays in September and October, as well as Columbus Day, noon - 6 p.m.

The eight-acre corn maze for 2023 is themed around “Life of Bees.” There’s also pumpkin picking, corn train, hayrides and apple cider donuts.

Corn maze open Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 23 - Oct. 29, noon - 6 p.m.

$20 per person, ages 3 and up, $18 for Military/Police/Fire/EMS service personnel. Must show ID upon entering.

Tickets can be pre-purchased, online - admission provides guests with entry to major attractions: hayride, corn maze, corn train ride.

Snyders Farm Somerset 2023 corn maze (Snyders Farm in Somerset) loading...

586 South Middlebush Road, Somerset

Call ahead: 732-496-0441

A corn maze with a dinosaur theme is part of the fall fun in Somerset.

Paid cash admission for those two and older, and includes hayrides, access to pumpkin patch, corn maze, rubber duck races, spider web climb, photo ops, and more. ATM on-site.

Open weekends in October, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — last entry/wagon ride to field is 4:30 p.m. (Closed on Columbus Day)

(Argo's Farm in Forked River, via Facebook) fall fun 2023 (Argo's Farm in Forked River, via Facebook) loading...

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River (section of Lacey)

Call ahead: 609-693-3513

The corn maze is just part of the fall fun at Argo’s - activities like Pumpkin Bounce Pad, Hayrides, Double Hay Slide, Gauntlet Obstacle Course, Bee Zip Line, Cow Train, Pony Rides, Pig Races & more.

On September weekends (Sat/Sun), Argo’s is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Last entry at 5 p.m.)

In October, farm is open the same weekend hours, plus Thursdays/Fridays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Columbus Day (Oct. 9) also open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission per person, bought online is $17.95 — at the gate it’s $4 more.

Kids under 2 are free.

(A. Casola Farms via Facebook) fall fun (A. Casola Farms via Facebook) loading...

178 Route 34, Holmdel

2nd location: 200 Route 34, Holmdel

Call ahead: 732-332-1533

Casola has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and daytime hayrides, open daily through the end of October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, there’s a free Wild West Show four times each Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The second location also has a corn maze (and sunflower maze, while in season).

Fees apply to add on activities and pumpkin purchases.

Best NJ family fall fun, pumpkin picking NJ, New Jersey fall (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

Fall Harvest weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) started on Sept. 16 through October.

Hayride & eight-acre corn maze available.

Pick-Your-Own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations, plus food vendors and pony rides on weekends.

Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides and petting zoo require a ticket purchase. Some Pick-Your-Own varieties may require a minimum purchase.

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday) $5 admission per person, $10 for hayride, farm tour and corn maze.

Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Last hayride at 4:30 p.m.) Cash only, ATM on-site.

(Maple Leaf Farms via Facebook) (ARCHIVE 2022: Maple Leaf Farms via Facebook) loading...

525 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-851-4400

Over two dozen attractions with paid admission, including hayride, corn maze, animal barnyard and pig races. Live bull riding and country music.

Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16 - Oct. 29 (Also Columbus Day)

Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m (Last entry at 4 p.m.)

$22 admission fee per person — $15 for Seniors, 65 and older.

Train ride, corn cannon and gold mining bags are also available for additional fees.

(Father Son Farm via Facebook) Fall fun NJ (Father Son Farm via Facebook) loading...

420 West Pestalozzi Street, Galloway Township

Call ahead: 609-965-9300

For this year’s corn maze, there’s a theme of FSI - Farm Scene Investigation.

There’s also pumpkin picking, farm animals and other family fun.

Open Saturdays and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Last ticket sells at 7 p.m., farm grounds remain open until 9 p.m.)

Admission is $15 per person — kids 5 and younger are free.

(Donaldson Farms in Hackettstown) (Donaldson Farms in Hackettstown) loading...

358 Allen Road, Hackettstown

Call ahead: 908-852-9122

Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The farm market opens daily.

Fall Harvest Weekends typically begin the last weekend in September and run through October and Columbus Day, with fall activities including hayrides to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, 9-acre corn maze, visits with ponies, freshly-grilled foods, and more.

Each fall, Donaldson Farms creates a maze design in support of a local charitable organization — this year, it’s The Arc of Warren County.

Maze is open daily — admission is $10 per person, (Kids 4 and younger are free).

$1 from each corn maze ticket will be donated to the Arc of Warren County.

(Wightman Farms via Facebook) (Wightman Farms via Facebook) loading...

1111 Mt Kemble Ave, Morristown

Call ahead: 973-425-9819

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(Last ticket sold 4:30 p.m., last entry at 5 p.m.. Gates close at 5:30 p.m.)

Autumn harvest festival is on with hayrides, a giant corn maze, “mazeland” — with Hay Bale Maze, Rope Maze, Paver Maze, Rock Labyrinth, Hay Bale Pyramid — and apple picking orchard entry.

Admission is $25 per person (includes tax) for all activities. Children 3 years and under are free. Ticket booth is on-site, in the front parking lot.

(Samaha's Farm in Aberdeen) Fall fun 2023 (Samaha's Farm in Aberdeen) loading...

704 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen

Call ahead: 732-566-2474

The farm store is open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. (holidays might have earlier close time).

October Fall Festival weekends run from noon until 4 p.m., with paid admission for petting zoo, hayride, face painting, games and live entertainment.

