🌽 A Monmouth County farm has a doll-themed corn maze this fall

🌽 The farm will be bathed in pink to coincide with the theme

🌽 There will be plenty of photo ops

MANALAPAN — If you like dolls and the color pink, then you’re going to love this Monmouth County farm’s fall corn maze for 2023.

Starting this weekend, Happy Day Farm on Iron Ore Road in Manalapan will be bathed in pink as it features a Barbie theme-inspired corn maze to help kick off its 2023 Fall Festival.

The corn maze and photo props will be pink and doll-themed, according to the Happy Day Farm.

The maze is 10 acres and there are two paths to choose from: a shorter route which is about 10 to 20 minutes long, and a more challenging 45 to 60 minute route.

Guests can take a photo of the maze map before entering as a way to navigate their way across the corn maze. There will also be QR codes and doll-themed true/false questions throughout the maze which give clues as to which direction to turn.

Outside the maze entrance and surrounding the farm, guests will also find Happy Day Farm’s pink-themed props and photo ops.

The farm’s fall festival is every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29, plus Fridays in October and Monday, Oct. 9 (Columbus Day).

Tickets for the fall event are sold exclusively online. However on-site farm purchases are cash only.

Admission includes access to the animal zoo, bee barn, bubble cart, corn box, cornhole, doll-themed corn maze, a corn tunnel, pig races, pumpkin bowling, rubber duck racing, horse bouncers, tractor rides, rainbow tires, sand cranes, and so much more.

