NJ cops say 2 children died after 5 were ejected from crash in Route 55

Police said a second child died following a July 7 crash in which five children were ejected from a minivan on Route 55 in Vineland.

Carlos Diaz, 6, of Camden, died on July 11, police confirmed Tuesday.

On the night of crash, Carlos' 5-year-old brother, Jesus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children were ejected from a Toyota Sienna minivan when it went off the northbound lanes near the Garden Road exit around 11:25 p.m. The vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Cruz while trying to get back onto the road.

Two children have been released from the hospital while an 8-year-old boy remained hospitalized, according to State Police.

The minivan driver, Elvira Lopez-Mendoza, 35, of Camden, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Paige Bociek, 20, of Clayton, have been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.