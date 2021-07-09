Child killed in NJ highway crash: 5 children ejected from minivan

VINELAND — Five children were ejected from a mini van during a crash on Route 55 on Wednesday night including one who later died, according to police.

A Toyota Sienna went off the northbound lanes of the road near the Garden Road exit around 11:25 p.m. and then overturned into the lanes of travel trying to get back onto the highway, according to State Police. It was then struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

One of the children who was ejected, a boy, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The other four children were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Elvira Lopez-Mendoza, 35, of Camden, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Paige Bociek, 20, of Clayton were also hospitalized at Cooper.

The relationship between the driver and the children or the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

