NJ cop shot armed man trying to rob him, report says

PATERSON — A shooting involving a police officer on Sunday night is under investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Peter J. Foy said the office's shooting response team was investigating the "police-involved shooting" in the area of Pearl Street, but did not specify if the officer was on or off duty. Foy also did not reveal if the individual shot at was injured.

Citing multiple sources NorthJersey.com reported the officer was off duty, and confronted by four armed men who attempted to rob him at gunpoint near his home. The officer shot one of them, and the others fled the scene, the sources told NorthJersey.com.

Foy said the area of the shooting was secured and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident is the seventh shooting in Paterson reported by the prosecutor's office since Tuesday. A shooting on Lawrence Street Thursday night claimed the life of Twyshon Depew, whom rapper Fetty Wap identified as his brother in an Instagram post.

