NJ cop admits trying to rape 2 little girls by paying for it

A Jersey City police officer admitted Thursday that he traveled to Atlantic City earlier this year in a bid to sexually assault two young girls.

Stephen Wilson, 34, a Bayonne resident who served on the Jersey City force, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated sexual assault, according to the state Attorney General's office.

Prosecutors will recommend that he get an eight-year state prison term when he's sentenced Oct. 21, and Wilson will also have to register as a sex offender and will be put on lifetime parole supervision once he's freed.

Wilson had used a chat app to speak with other adults who offered to provide him access to two girls, ages 8 and 10, who he could sexually assault in exchange for $200.

Wilson was arrested Feb. 26 when he went to Atlantic City to meet the adults, authorities said, and he had condoms and more than $500 in cash on him when he was arrested.

Wilson was suspended from his job folloeing the arrest. He had served with the Jersey City force for about 13 years.