NJ cop admits trying to rape 2 little girls by paying for it

Stephen Wilson (NJ Attorney General's Office)

A Jersey City police officer admitted Thursday that he traveled to Atlantic City earlier this year in a bid to sexually assault two young girls.

Stephen Wilson, 34, a Bayonne resident who served on the Jersey City force, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated sexual assault, according to the state Attorney General's office.

Prosecutors will recommend that he get an eight-year state prison term when he's sentenced Oct. 21, and Wilson will also have to register as a sex offender and will be put on lifetime parole supervision once he's freed.

Wilson had used a chat app to speak with other adults who offered to provide him access to two girls, ages 8 and 10, who he could sexually assault in exchange for $200.

Wilson was arrested Feb. 26 when he went to Atlantic City to meet the adults, authorities said, and he had condoms and more than $500 in cash on him when he was arrested.

Wilson was suspended from his job folloeing the arrest. He had served with the Jersey City force for about 13 years.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top