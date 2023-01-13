A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000.

Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North Jersey, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

On Tuesday afternoon, Morris Township police received a report of a burglary in progress around 3 p.m.

Responding officers found that Ware had twice entered a Morris Township home, while a minor was inside.

Video surveillance showed Ware getting into and stealing the resident’s 2021 Mercedes SL500 Maybach.

Investigators found that Ware had been in Morristown that same day for a scheduled visit with his Morris County Recovery Court Probation Officer.

Tysean Ware, of Newark, was previously arrested in 2021 and 2022 (Essex County jail) Tysean Ware, of Newark, was previously arrested in 2021 and 2022 (Essex County jail) loading...

Criminal past

He was admitted into the program in June, after being convicted of theft of a motor vehicle and eluding, stemming from an incident in Florham Park in 2021, as previously reported by TapInto.

Ware was dropped off and picked up from Tuesday’s visit in a stolen Range Rover — which was later recovered in Ridgefield Park.

Inside the Range Rover were items reported stolen Tuesday from burglaries in Mendham and Morris Township.

On Wednesday evening, police in Secaucus were involved in an incident with Ware while he was driving the stolen Mercedes-Maybach, which ultimately led to Ware ramming a Secaucus patrol vehicle, Carroll said.

The stolen Mercedes-Maybach was recovered a short time later in Newark.

On Thursday, Ware was arrested outside his home by members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Operations Division, State Police and Newark police.

He has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal trespass.

Additionally in Secaucus, Ware was charged with eluding and receiving stolen property.

He was being held in Morris County jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Ware, then 19, was arrested in July in his home city along with three other young males, following a reported armed carjacking and police chase on Route 78, according to Daily Voice.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

