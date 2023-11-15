NJ contractor had over 1,000 child pornography files, police say

⬛ NJ man accused of having child porn stash

⬛ Police tip led to home search

⬛ More than 1,000 files were recovered

A Brick man has been accused of having an extensive stash of child sexual abuse material.

Brett Gerundo, 45, was charged Nov. 3 with second-degree endangering the welfare of children.

Handcuffs and judge mallet on laptop keyboard scanrail loading...

A month earlier, detectives from the Brick Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit seized 21 electronic devices from Gerundo’s home after receiving a tip.

Investigators found more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography on the devices.

Gerundo is a home contractor, according to a LinkedIn profile.

He was being held at Ocean County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

