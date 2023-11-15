NJ contractor had over 1,000 child pornography files, police say
⬛ NJ man accused of having child porn stash
⬛ Police tip led to home search
⬛ More than 1,000 files were recovered
A Brick man has been accused of having an extensive stash of child sexual abuse material.
Brett Gerundo, 45, was charged Nov. 3 with second-degree endangering the welfare of children.
A month earlier, detectives from the Brick Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit seized 21 electronic devices from Gerundo’s home after receiving a tip.
Investigators found more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography on the devices.
Gerundo is a home contractor, according to a LinkedIn profile.
He was being held at Ocean County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5