NJ construction clerk was ripping off taxpayers, prosecutor says

HARRISON — A clerk in the Hudson County Department of Construction and Engineering has been arrested for theft and record tampering.

According to a statement from Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez’s office, Deborah Thiry, 52, of Harrison surrendered Friday at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City.

She has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree tampering with public records.

An audit revealed that approximately $62,000 in various payments collected by the Department of Construction and Engineering was unaccounted for between 2016 and 2022.

Thiry began her employment with the town in 2015.

Following her arrest, Thiry was released. Her first court appearance is scheduled for  Aug. 2. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

