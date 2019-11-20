NJ considers point penalty for repeated ‘move over’ violations

More than a decade after New Jersey enacted its "move over" law, it is looking for ways to get more drivers to comply with the requirement to give space and added safety to emergency vehicles working on the side of the roads.

A bill up for an Assembly vote Monday that is also advancing in the Senate would update the law to emphasize that drivers should at least slow down if they can’t move over – and potentially hit them with two motor vehicle points if they don’t do either.

However, the bill, S2501/A3890, was amended over the past week to limit those motor vehicle points to only apply to people found to violate the law three times in a 12-month period.

“Although enacted in 2009, many motorists are still not fully aware of what exactly the move over law requires them to do, while others are aware but still blatantly disregard a simple and straightforward law,” said Steve Kuhn, first vice president for the State Troopers Fraternal Association.

“The fact is we are at a crossroads on this issue, where increased awareness must be coupled with the deterrence component of motor vehicle points,” Kuhn said.

Drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles – police cars, fire trucks, EMS vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles – that are displaying red, blue or amber flashing lights must move over one lane or, if that can’t be done safely, slow down below the posted speed limit.

Fines for violations run from $100 to $500 and are determined by municipal court judges.

More than nine tickets a day, on average, are issued in New Jersey for violations of the move-over law: 12,900 between the start of 2016 and the end of last month.

Move-over tickets by county and year

2016 2017 2018 2019 Atlantic 157 120 158 125 Bergen 202 199 155 134 Burlington 476 203 243 268 Camden 122 61 74 78 Cape May 18 9 17 14 Cumberland 65 50 26 22 Essex 142 154 117 121 Gloucester 74 48 54 53 Hudson 81 116 57 71 Hunterdon 99 103 122 234 Mercer 309 180 127 136 Middlesex 479 445 607 434 Monmouth 422 343 341 294 Morris 297 214 168 185 Ocean 157 109 191 177 Passaic 120 106 100 80 Salem 37 20 13 8 Somerset 114 161 152 124 Sussex 29 12 13 23 Union 390 324 282 278 Warren 75 68 48 66 TOTAL 3,865 3,045 3,065 2,925

Nearly 7,500 of the 12,900 have been disposed of by the municipal courts, with 72% of those drivers found guilty, 1% found not guilty and 27% of the cases dismissed.

The number of tickets is on pace to increase this year to its highest level since 2016. Through the end of October, with two months left in the year, 2,925 move-over tickets had been issued this year, compared with 3,065 in 2018, 3,045 in 2017 and 3,865 in 2016.

“I think our real problem is education, and I’m not sure that adding points is going to make that big a difference,” said state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth.

“It’s really education is what we should be aiming at. I don’t think we’ve done enough of that,” he said. “I think your average person out there isn’t thinking, ‘I’m going to stay in this lane, put an officer’s life at risk or a first responder’s life at risk, because there’s no points.”

The bill does require a public awareness campaign by the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety, although it provides no funds for a media campaign. The division already has a poster, flier, palm card, web banner and public service announcements available online.

“Creating an awareness program because we have police officers and emergency service workers or people that work on the side of the road actually are getting injured,” said Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling, D-Monmouth. “And it’s not a rare occasion. It happens quite often.”

More move-over tickets have been issued in Middlesex County than anyplace else since 2016 – nearly 2,000, or 15% of the statewide total. More than half the tickets in the state were given in five of its 21 counties: Middlesex, Monmouth, Union, Burlington and Morris.

The original law took effect in January 2009. The proposed changes, if approved, wouldn’t go into effect until next August or September, depending on when it is signed.

New Jersey: Decoded cuts through the cruft and gets to what matters in New Jersey news and politics. Follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5 and the editor of New Jersey: Decoded. Follow @NJDecoded on Twitter and Facebook. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com