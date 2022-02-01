NJ congressman trying to smear conservatives as ‘pro-Russia’ (Opinion)

U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, tweeted last week that he was getting phone calls into his office from Tucker Carlson viewers who were siding with Russia.

There is a current threat that Vladmir Putin and Russia will invade Ukraine. Carlson's viewers and most conservatives don't side with Russia but wonder why we're so preoccupied with Ukraine's border while ours is wide open.

The statement from the congressman was ludicrous and designed to make conservatives and anyone who watches Fox News an enemy. Most of us who grew up in the '70s and '80s have a view of Russia as the Evil Empire, even though the Soviet Union dissolved some 30 years ago. Carlson and many other patriotic Americans are questioning why our government would send money, arms, and troops to a country most Americans couldn't find on a map.

In case you haven't heard, people from all over the world are pouring through our southern border and our federal government is doing nothing other than transporting them to various parts of the country. Maybe New Jersey Congressman Malinowski should focus some attention on that rather than try to enrich the military-industrial complex and get us into needless conflicts around the world.

So, if you have an opposing point of view to the narrative coming out of Washington, pushing war, then you are mislabeled as something like "pro-Russia" to diminish your credibility and reputation.

If you were born in Eastern Europe during the Soviet times, you have a special sensitivity to Russia and any aggression they may display. That makes sense because the congressman was born in Poland in 1965. I get it Tom, you don't like the Russians. So stop using the same propaganda tactics the Soviet Union used when you were under their thumb in Eastern Europe now that you have some power.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

