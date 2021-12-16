NJ congressman fighting Chinese concentration camps (Opinion)

You'd think that the term "concentration camp" would be a thing of the past after the Allies defeated the Nazis in World War II. For those of us who are students of history, the extend of abuse and genocide practiced by the government does not come as a surprise.

As the saying goes, those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. Sadly, too many today turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the real suffering of missions around the globe. Human trafficking, slavery, and yes, concentration camps where individuals and families are tortured and killed, are very much a part of "modern society".

The Chinese communists are some of the worst offenders in history. Thankfully, leaders like Congressman Chris Smith are not afraid to call them out and act. He joined me on the show today to talk about his latest bill which passed the House unanimously and is expected to pass the Senate and be signed by the president.

Of course, in my opinion, and Congressman Smith backed this up, this president is so closely tied to the Chinese communists that he has delayed and tried to avoid calling out the CCP, despite the fact that they torture and kill innocents as a part of their normal course of governing.

The woke corporate culture in the U.S. is so disgustingly hypocritical that they refuse to condemn China for their heinous crimes against humanity but are quick to judge and boycott states which pass laws to protect women and unborn children.

Congressman Smith and I are friends and have been for nearly two decades. We certainly did not see eye-to-eye when he voted for Biden's infrastructure bill and the funding of the state's vaccine databases. But our differences aside, he is a courageous man who stands on principle, despite the attacks from both sides of the political aisle.

He has been a champion of those without a voice including the unborn and victims of human trafficking throughout his career. I'm proud to call Chris a friend and stand by his efforts to expose evil in the world.

You can listen to our conversation here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

